Worldcoin (WLD) Price Down 9.9% This Week

Worldcoin (WLD) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 7th. Worldcoin has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion and $74.13 million worth of Worldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Worldcoin has traded down 9.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Worldcoin token can now be purchased for about $0.56 or 0.00000634 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Worldcoin Profile

Worldcoin was first traded on July 24th, 2023. Worldcoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,388,035,725 tokens. Worldcoin’s official website is worldcoin.org. Worldcoin’s official Twitter account is @worldcoin. The official message board for Worldcoin is worldcoin.org/blog.

Worldcoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Worldcoin (WLD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Worldcoin has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 2,388,035,725.0141344 in circulation. The last known price of Worldcoin is 0.58159123 USD and is up 1.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 508 active market(s) with $62,742,823.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://worldcoin.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Worldcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Worldcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Worldcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

