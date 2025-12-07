yearn.finance (YFI) Market Cap Hits $124.97 Million

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 7th. During the last week, yearn.finance has traded down 13.8% against the U.S. dollar. One yearn.finance token can now be purchased for $3,561.07 or 0.04003571 BTC on major exchanges. yearn.finance has a total market cap of $124.97 million and $14.72 million worth of yearn.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88,388.34 or 0.99371633 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
yearn.finance Profile
yearn.finance launched on July 17th, 2020. yearn.finance’s total supply is 36,646 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,094 tokens. The official website for yearn.finance is yearn.finance. yearn.finance’s official message board is medium.com/iearn. yearn.finance’s official Twitter account is @yearnfi.
yearn.finance Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as yearn.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire yearn.finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase yearn.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
