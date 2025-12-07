Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Globus Maritime Limited (NASDAQ:GLBS – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.15 and traded as high as $1.85. Globus Maritime shares last traded at $1.80, with a volume of 194,438 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Globus Maritime in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.00.

Globus Maritime Stock Down 2.2%

The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.15. The company has a market cap of $37.05 million, a PE ratio of -8.18 and a beta of 0.50.

Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 28th. The shipping company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Globus Maritime had a negative return on equity of 2.65% and a negative net margin of 11.72%.The business had revenue of $12.60 million for the quarter.

About Globus Maritime

Globus Maritime Limited, an integrated dry bulk shipping company, provides marine transportation services worldwide. It owns, operates, and manages a fleet of dry bulk vessels that transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products, cement, alumina, and other dry bulk cargoes. As of September 20, 2024, the company operated eight dry bulk vessels with a total carrying capacity of 571,313 deadweight tonnage.

