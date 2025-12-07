PLATINCOIN 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $15.01 (PLC)

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 7th. PLATINCOIN has a total market capitalization of $600.19 thousand and $15.01 worth of PLATINCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PLATINCOIN coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000099 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, PLATINCOIN has traded down 0% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PLATINCOIN Coin Profile

PLATINCOIN (CRYPTO:PLC) is a coin. PLATINCOIN’s total supply is 745,030,546 coins and its circulating supply is 5,001,073 coins. PLATINCOIN’s official Twitter account is @plc_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PLATINCOIN is platincoin.com.

Buying and Selling PLATINCOIN

According to CryptoCompare, “PLATINCOIN (PLC) is a cryptocurrency . PLATINCOIN has a current supply of 744,990,667.54915 with 5,001,073 in circulation. The last known price of PLATINCOIN is 0.11998551 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://platincoin.com/.”

