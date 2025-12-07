DNP Select Income Fund (NYSE:DNP) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.90 and traded as high as $10.15. DNP Select Income Fund shares last traded at $10.0350, with a volume of 546,581 shares traded.
DNP Select Income Fund Stock Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.90.
DNP Select Income Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.065 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About DNP Select Income Fund
DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.
