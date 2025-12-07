DNP Select Income Fund (NYSE:DNP) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.90 and traded as high as $10.15. DNP Select Income Fund shares last traded at $10.0350, with a volume of 546,581 shares traded.

DNP Select Income Fund Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.90.

DNP Select Income Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.065 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About DNP Select Income Fund

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DNP. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in DNP Select Income Fund by 19.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,538,820 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $25,109,000 after purchasing an additional 415,954 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth $4,189,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in DNP Select Income Fund by 87.9% during the 2nd quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 125,832 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 58,867 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 4.9% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,648,916 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $16,308,000 after purchasing an additional 77,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in DNP Select Income Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $673,000. Institutional investors own 8.51% of the company’s stock.

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

