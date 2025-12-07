Thumzup Media (NASDAQ:TZUP) Trading Up 1.8% – Should You Buy?

Thumzup Media Corporation (NASDAQ:TZUP – Get Free Report) shares shot up 1.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.80 and last traded at $4.64. 445,877 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 75% from the average session volume of 255,208 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.56.

TZUP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Thumzup Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 24th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Thumzup Media in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Thumzup Media currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

The firm has a market cap of $76.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.07.

Thumzup Media (NASDAQ:TZUP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.00 million during the quarter.

Thumzup Media announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, September 24th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in Thumzup Media by 18.6% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 43,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Thumzup Media in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Thumzup Media by 401.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 283,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 226,767 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Thumzup Media in the 2nd quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Thumzup Media by 27.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 9,371 shares during the period.

Thumzup Media Corporation is a provider of social media branding and marketing solutions which allow businesses and brands to pay customers and fans cash through Venmo and PayPal for their posts on social media. Thumzup Media Corporation is based in Los Angeles, CA.

