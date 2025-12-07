Solarmax Technology (NASDAQ:SMXT) Stock Price Down 4.7% – Here’s What Happened

Solarmax Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMXT – Get Free Report) shares were down 4.7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.88 and last traded at $0.8905. Approximately 150,133 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 80% from the average daily volume of 83,449 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.9340.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SMXT shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Solarmax Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Solarmax Technology to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Solarmax Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Get Solarmax Technology alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SMXT

Solarmax Technology Stock Down 4.7%

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 0.42.

Solarmax Technology (NASDAQ:SMXT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $30.60 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Solarmax Technology

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMXT. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Solarmax Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $236,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Solarmax Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Solarmax Technology in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Solarmax Technology during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Solarmax Technology by 451.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 18,580 shares during the last quarter.

Solarmax Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SolarMax Technology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated solar energy company in the United States and China. The company engages in the sale and installation of photovoltaic and battery backup systems; sale of LED systems; and identifying and procuring solar farm projects for resale to third parties, as well as provision of engineering, procuring, and construction services for solar farm projects.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Solarmax Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solarmax Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.