Cache (OTCMKTS:CACH) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Cache Inc. (OTCMKTS:CACH – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.0001. Cache shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands.
Cache Price Performance
About Cache
Cache, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mall-based and online woman’s specialty retailer of apparel and accessories in the United States. The company designs and markets sportswear, such as tops, sweaters, and jackets and bottoms for day or evening events; dresses ranges from shorter lengths to long for day, evening, and events; and accessories, including jewelry, belts, scarves, and handbags under the Cache brand name.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Cache
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Rubrik’s Massive Rebound: Why the Next Leg Higher Could Be Fast
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- Five Below and Dollar Tree Earnings Signal a Shopper Shift
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Ulta’s Stock May Be Set for a Glow-Up—20% Upside Ahead?
Receive News & Ratings for Cache Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cache and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.