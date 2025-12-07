IGC Pharma (NYSEMKT:IGC) Stock Price Down 8.9% – Here’s Why

IGC Pharma, Inc. (NYSEMKT:IGC – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 8.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.3224 and last traded at $0.2970. 214,616 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 913,992 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.3261.
Separately, Zacks Research lowered shares of IGC Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.88.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in IGC Pharma stock. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in IGC Pharma, Inc. (NYSEMKT:IGC – Free Report) by 131.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 627,840 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 356,874 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.68% of IGC Pharma worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 3.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
IGC Pharma, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing treatments for Alzheimer’s disease. The company’s lead product is IGC-AD1, which is in a Phase 2B clinical trial as a treatment for agitation in dementia due to Alzheimer’s; and TGR-63, IGC-1C, IGC-M3, and LMP in pre-clinical development.
