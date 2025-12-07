Mode (MODE) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.56 Million

Mode (MODE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 7th. One Mode token can currently be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Mode has traded down 7.7% against the dollar. Mode has a market capitalization of $1.56 million and $139.47 thousand worth of Mode was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Mode Token Profile

Mode’s launch date was May 6th, 2024. Mode’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens. Mode’s official Twitter account is @modenetwork. Mode’s official website is www.mode.network.

Buying and Selling Mode

According to CryptoCompare, “Mode (MODE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Base platform. Mode has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 2,500,000,009 in circulation. The last known price of Mode is 0.00062411 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 38 active market(s) with $145,705.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mode.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mode directly using U.S. dollars.

