Chiliz Price Reaches $0.0308 on Top Exchanges (CHZ)

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 7th. In the last seven days, Chiliz has traded down 0.6% against the dollar. Chiliz has a total market capitalization of $312.22 million and approximately $75.66 million worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chiliz token can now be purchased for $0.0308 or 0.00000035 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Chiliz alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $89,028.40 or 1.00061980 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Chiliz

Chiliz’s launch date was October 26th, 2018. Chiliz’s total supply is 10,144,191,425 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,144,113,785 tokens. The Reddit community for Chiliz is https://reddit.com/r/chiliz and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Chiliz’s official website is www.chiliz.com. Chiliz’s official message board is www.chiliz.com/blog. Chiliz’s official Twitter account is @chiliz and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Chiliz Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Chiliz is a currency option for blockchain-backed products and services geared towards mainstream consumers. Aiming to elevate everyday experiences – fan engagement in entertainment, alternative payment solutions for conventional products, and more.Chiliz provides sports & entertainment entities with blockchain-based tools to help them engage & monetize their audiences.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chiliz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chiliz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chiliz using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Chiliz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chiliz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.