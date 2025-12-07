Vulcan Forged PYR Price Tops $0.55 on Major Exchanges (PYR)

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 7th. In the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market cap of $15.53 million and approximately $4.75 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can currently be bought for approximately $0.55 or 0.00000621 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Vulcan Forged PYR alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00001792 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.22 or 0.00011489 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001167 BTC.

Prom (PROM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.18 or 0.00010322 BTC.

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00003994 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 60.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000012 BTC.

About Vulcan Forged PYR

Vulcan Forged PYR (CRYPTO:PYR) is a token. Its launch date was April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,100,000 tokens. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official website is vulcanforged.com. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged.

Buying and Selling Vulcan Forged PYR

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged (PYR) (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged (PYR) has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 45,031,393.7258176 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged (PYR) is 0.57021112 USD and is up 1.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 190 active market(s) with $5,026,211.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vulcan Forged PYR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vulcan Forged PYR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vulcan Forged PYR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.