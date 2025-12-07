ASD Achieves Market Cap of $13.29 Million (ASD)

ASD (ASD) traded down 7.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 7th. Over the last week, ASD has traded 5.3% higher against the dollar. One ASD token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0201 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges. ASD has a market capitalization of $13.29 million and approximately $661.81 thousand worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00001792 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.22 or 0.00011489 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001167 BTC.

Prom (PROM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.18 or 0.00010322 BTC.

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00003994 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 60.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000012 BTC.

About ASD

ASD is a token. It was first traded on November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. The official message board for ASD is medium.com/bitmax-io. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ASD is ascendex.com.

Buying and Selling ASD

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.02122496 USD and is down -4.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $725,275.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

