Compound 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $17.99 Million (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 7th. Compound has a market cap of $306.78 million and $17.99 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Compound token can now be purchased for approximately $30.78 or 0.00034592 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Compound has traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Compound

Compound is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,967,557 tokens. The official website for Compound is compoundlabs.xyz. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 9,967,557.24268896 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 31.06318777 USD and is down -0.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 609 active market(s) with $20,169,845.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compoundlabs.xyz/.”

Compound Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

