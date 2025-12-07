Sovryn (SOV) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $26.04 Thousand

Sovryn (SOV) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 7th. Sovryn has a market capitalization of $1.46 million and approximately $26.04 thousand worth of Sovryn was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Sovryn has traded down 37% against the U.S. dollar. One Sovryn token can currently be bought for $0.0797 or 0.00000090 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Sovryn

Sovryn’s launch date was August 26th, 2020. Sovryn’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,273,253 tokens. Sovryn’s official website is sovryn.app. The official message board for Sovryn is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5314067.0. The Reddit community for Sovryn is https://reddit.com/r/sovryn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sovryn’s official Twitter account is @sovrynbtc.

Buying and Selling Sovryn

According to CryptoCompare, “Sovryn (SOV) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Sovryn has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 49,897,478.60207581 in circulation. The last known price of Sovryn is 0.07937618 USD and is down -1.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $30,338.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sovryn.app/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sovryn directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sovryn should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sovryn using one of the exchanges listed above.

