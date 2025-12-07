QuarkChain 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.22 Million (QKC)

QuarkChain (QKC) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 7th. One QuarkChain token can now be purchased for $0.0043 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. QuarkChain has a market capitalization of $30.59 million and $1.22 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, QuarkChain has traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About QuarkChain

QuarkChain was first traded on June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,187,575,009 tokens. QuarkChain’s official message board is steemit.com/@quarkchain. The Reddit community for QuarkChain is https://reddit.com/r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for QuarkChain is quarkchain.io. QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @quark_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling QuarkChain

According to CryptoCompare, “QuarkChain is a high-capacity peer-to-peer transactional system that consists of a two-layered blockchain – elastic sharding blockchains (shards) as the first layer, and a root blockchain that confirms the blocks from the shards as the second layer.QKC is an ERC20 based token to be used solely as the primary token on the network.”

