Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBBQ) Shares Down 0.4% – What’s Next?

Shares of Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBBQ – Get Free Report) traded down 0.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as $28.58 and last traded at $28.63. 39,916 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 181% from the average session volume of 14,230 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.74.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03 and a beta of 0.67.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a $0.0958 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. This is a positive change from Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the third quarter worth $51,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the third quarter valued at $52,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the second quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the second quarter valued at about $211,000.

The Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (IBBQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ / Biotechnology index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of US biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies listed on the NASDAQ. IBBQ was launched on Jun 11, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

