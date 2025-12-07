Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBBQ) Shares Down 0.4% – What’s Next?

Shares of Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBBQ – Get Free Report) traded down 0.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as $28.58 and last traded at $28.63. 39,916 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 181% from the average session volume of 14,230 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.74.
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03 and a beta of 0.67.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a $0.0958 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. This is a positive change from Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd.
The Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (IBBQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ / Biotechnology index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of US biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies listed on the NASDAQ. IBBQ was launched on Jun 11, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.
