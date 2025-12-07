XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMAO) Trading Up 0.8% – Still a Buy?

XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMAO – Get Free Report) was up 0.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as $25.45 and last traded at $25.44. Approximately 46,564 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,142% from the average daily volume of 3,748 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.23.

XOMA Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.41.

XOMA Company Profile

XOMA Corporation operates as a biotech royalty aggregator in the United States and the Asia Pacific. It has a portfolio of economic rights to future potential milestone and royalty payments associated with partnered commercial and pre-commercial therapeutic candidates. The company also focuses on early to mid-stage clinical assets primarily in Phase 1 and 2 with commercial sales potential that are licensed to partners; and acquires milestone and royalty revenue streams on late-stage clinical or commercial assets.

Further Reading

