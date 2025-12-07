Grab (NASDAQ:GRABW) Stock Price Down 1.4% – Here’s What Happened

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRABW – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 1.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.3462 and last traded at $0.3510. 612 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 49,820 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.3561.

Grab Stock Down 1.4%

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.42 and a 200-day moving average of $0.41.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grab

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Grab stock. Aristeia Capital L.L.C. bought a new stake in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRABW – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 210,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

Grab Company Profile

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.

