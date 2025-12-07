iShares iBonds Oct 2026 Term TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IBIC) Stock Price Up 0% – Time to Buy?

iShares iBonds Oct 2026 Term TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IBICGet Free Report)’s stock price rose 0% on Friday . The company traded as high as $25.82 and last traded at $25.81. Approximately 40,988 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 206% from the average daily volume of 13,410 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.80.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.80.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IBIC. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Oct 2026 Term TIPS ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $473,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Oct 2026 Term TIPS ETF by 12.7% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 35,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 3,983 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in iShares iBonds Oct 2026 Term TIPS ETF by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 7,156 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares iBonds Oct 2026 Term TIPS ETF by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 97,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after purchasing an additional 6,405 shares during the period. Finally, High Note Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Oct 2026 Term TIPS ETF by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 143,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,718,000 after acquiring an additional 22,193 shares during the period.

The iShares iBonds Oct 2026 Term TIPS ETF (IBIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities maturing between January and October 2026. The fund will terminate in October 2026.

