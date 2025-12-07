Fundamental Global (NASDAQ:FGFPP) Shares Down 1.1% – What’s Next?

Fundamental Global Inc. (NASDAQ:FGFPP – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 1.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $20.01 and last traded at $20.2305. Approximately 5,805 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 87% from the average daily volume of 3,104 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.45.

Fundamental Global Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.50.

Fundamental Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fundamental Global Inc engages in reinsurance, merchant banking, and asset management business. The company offers initial public offering services. It also offers specialty property and casualty reinsurance services. In addition, the company provides investment advisory services. Fundamental Global Inc was founded in 1932 and is based in Mooresville, North Carolina.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fundamental Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fundamental Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.