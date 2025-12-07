PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Price Target Raised to $149.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $136.00 to $149.00 in a report issued on Thursday,MarketScreener reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.36% from the stock’s previous close.

PHM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup increased their target price on PulteGroup from $132.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Monday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $154.00 to $134.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.83.

Shares of PHM stock traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $126.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,204,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,599,544. The firm has a market cap of $24.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.77, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. PulteGroup has a fifty-two week low of $88.07 and a fifty-two week high of $142.11.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The construction company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 19.58%. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PulteGroup will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHM. Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its holdings in PulteGroup by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 137,739 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,526,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the second quarter worth approximately $2,162,000. Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 143.7% in the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 24,059 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,473,000 after buying an additional 14,185 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 0.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,385,531 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $146,118,000 after buying an additional 11,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in PulteGroup in the first quarter valued at $704,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

