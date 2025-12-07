Pudgy Penguins (PENGU) Price Reaches $0.0113 on Major Exchanges

Pudgy Penguins (PENGU) traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 7th. Pudgy Penguins has a market cap of $712.28 million and approximately $210.00 million worth of Pudgy Penguins was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Pudgy Penguins has traded up 2% against the US dollar. One Pudgy Penguins token can now be bought for about $0.0113 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $89,028.40 or 1.00061980 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Pudgy Penguins

Pudgy Penguins’ launch date was December 10th, 2024. Pudgy Penguins’ total supply is 88,888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,860,396,090 tokens. Pudgy Penguins’ official website is www.pengu.pudgypenguins.com. Pudgy Penguins’ official message board is www.tiktok.com/@pudgykindness. The Reddit community for Pudgy Penguins is https://reddit.com/r/pudgypenguins. Pudgy Penguins’ official Twitter account is @pudgypenguins.

Pudgy Penguins Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pudgy Penguins (PENGU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. Pudgy Penguins has a current supply of 88,888,888,888 with 62,860,396,090.04 in circulation. The last known price of Pudgy Penguins is 0.01146148 USD and is up 7.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 449 active market(s) with $130,115,523.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.pengu.pudgypenguins.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pudgy Penguins directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pudgy Penguins should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pudgy Penguins using one of the exchanges listed above.

