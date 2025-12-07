Raydium (RAY) Market Capitalization Tops $298.63 Million

Raydium (RAY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 7th. One Raydium token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.11 or 0.00001250 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Raydium has traded down 0.7% against the dollar. Raydium has a market cap of $298.63 million and $20.27 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Raydium

Raydium was first traded on February 21st, 2021. Raydium’s total supply is 554,997,863 tokens and its circulating supply is 268,527,263 tokens. The official website for Raydium is raydium.io/#. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Raydium

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raydium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Raydium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

