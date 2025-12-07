Taiko (TAIKO) Price Hits $0.19

Taiko (TAIKO) traded down 6.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 7th. During the last week, Taiko has traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar. Taiko has a market cap of $36.13 million and $5.54 million worth of Taiko was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Taiko coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000209 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Taiko Coin Profile

Taiko was first traded on June 5th, 2024. Taiko’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 193,969,638 coins. The Reddit community for Taiko is https://reddit.com/r/taiko_xyz and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Taiko’s official Twitter account is @taikoxyz. The official message board for Taiko is taiko.mirror.xyz. Taiko’s official website is taiko.xyz.

Taiko Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Taiko (TAIKO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024. Taiko has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 193,969,638.13759955 in circulation. The last known price of Taiko is 0.191749 USD and is down -3.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 139 active market(s) with $5,860,286.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://taiko.xyz/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Taiko directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Taiko should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Taiko using one of the exchanges listed above.

