Everything Blockchain (OTCMKTS:OBTX) Shares Up 13.1% – Should You Buy?

Everything Blockchain, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OBTX – Get Free Report) shares shot up 13.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.28 and last traded at $0.2685. 32,068 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 253% from the average session volume of 9,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.2374.
Everything Blockchain Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.23 and a 200 day moving average of $0.25.
Everything Blockchain Company Profile
Everything Blockchain, Inc engages in consulting and developing blockchain, and cybersecurity related solutions. The company offers EB Control, a zero trust data access solution for individuals and organizations; EB Advise, and EB Build. Everything Blockchain, Inc was formerly known as ObitX, Inc and changed its name to Everything Blockchain, Inc in May 2021.
