Global X CleanTech ETF (NASDAQ:CTEC) Stock Price Up 0.1% – Time to Buy?

Global X CleanTech ETF (NASDAQ:CTEC – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $57.01 and last traded at $56.65. 1,382 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 4,432 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.59.

Global X CleanTech ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $28.33 million, a P/E ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.70.

Get Global X CleanTech ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X CleanTech ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTEC. BLVD Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X CleanTech ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,252,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Global X CleanTech ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. rebel Financial LLC acquired a new position in Global X CleanTech ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in Global X CleanTech ETF by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 131,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 48,444 shares during the period.

About Global X CleanTech ETF

The Global X CleanTech ETF (CTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Global CleanTech index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of global companies involved in the development and production of technologies that reduce negative impact on the environment. CTEC was launched on Oct 27, 2020 and is managed by Global X.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Global X CleanTech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X CleanTech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.