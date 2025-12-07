SSE (OTC:SSEZF) Stock Price Down 2.2% – What’s Next?

SSE plc (OTC:SSEZF – Get Free Report) shares fell 2.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $29.7950 and last traded at $29.7950. 584 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 871 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.47.

SSE Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.95.

SSE Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates, and develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SSE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.