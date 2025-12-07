Worksport (NASDAQ:WKSP) Shares Up 0.3% – Here’s Why

Shares of Worksport Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKSP – Get Free Report) shot up 0.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.13 and last traded at $3.01. 209,355 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 237,731 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WKSP. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Worksport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 price objective on shares of Worksport in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Worksport in a report on Monday, December 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Worksport currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

Worksport Stock Up 0.3%

The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.17. The company has a market cap of $24.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 0.31.

Worksport (NASDAQ:WKSP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 million. Worksport had a negative return on equity of 93.38% and a negative net margin of 121.98%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Worksport Ltd. will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Worksport

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Worksport during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Worksport in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Worksport by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Worksport in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,150,000. 16.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Worksport

Worksport Ltd., through its subsidiary, designs and distributes truck tonneau covers in Canada and the United States. The company offers soft tonneau covers, such as vinyl wrapped tri- and quad-fold tonneau covers; and hard tonneau covers, including tri- and quad-fold aluminum covers. It also offers energy products, such as Worksport SOLIS, a tonneau cover with integrated solar panels; and Worksport COR energy storage system, a modular, portable power station.

Further Reading

