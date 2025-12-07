Williamson Legacy Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. $META

Williamson Legacy Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 36.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,004 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,724 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises approximately 1.9% of Williamson Legacy Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Williamson Legacy Group LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of META. Wealthquest Corp raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 13.4% during the second quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 802 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. now owns 318,902 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $235,378,000 after buying an additional 3,758 shares during the period. Advent Capital Management DE bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,429,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,838,063 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,570,926,000 after acquiring an additional 424,939 shares during the period. Finally, Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on META. BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on Meta Platforms in a report on Monday, November 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $800.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $830.00 to $720.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Wall Street Zen cut Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Meta Platforms from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $821.63.

Meta Platforms Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $673.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $479.80 and a 12 month high of $796.25. The company has a market cap of $1.70 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $673.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $706.52.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $7.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.74 by $0.51. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 30.89%.The firm had revenue of $51.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.03 EPS. Meta Platforms’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is currently 9.28%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Aaron Anderson sold 726 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.60, for a total value of $429,501.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 6,035 shares in the company, valued at $3,570,306. This represents a 10.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $639.03, for a total value of $330,378.51. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 14,268 shares in the company, valued at $9,117,680.04. This represents a 3.50% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 41,959 shares of company stock worth $26,671,107 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Stories

