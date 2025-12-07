Lido wstETH 1-Day Volume Hits $4.86 Million (WSTETH)

Lido wstETH (WSTETH) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 7th. One Lido wstETH token can currently be bought for $3,706.98 or 0.04166395 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Lido wstETH has traded up 0.3% against the dollar. Lido wstETH has a total market capitalization of $12.73 billion and $4.86 million worth of Lido wstETH was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
Lido wstETH Profile
Lido wstETH was first traded on December 16th, 2020. Lido wstETH’s total supply is 3,434,818 tokens. Lido wstETH’s official website is www.lido.fi. Lido wstETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance.
Lido wstETH Token Trading
