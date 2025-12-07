Celo Dollar Hits 1-Day Volume of $388.20 Thousand (CUSD)

Celo Dollar (CUSD) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 7th. One Celo Dollar token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00001124 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Celo Dollar has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. Celo Dollar has a total market capitalization of $35.56 million and approximately $388.20 thousand worth of Celo Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Celo Dollar Token Profile

Celo Dollar’s genesis date was June 28th, 2020. Celo Dollar’s total supply is 57,241,566 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,554,166 tokens. The Reddit community for Celo Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/celo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Celo Dollar’s official website is celo.org. Celo Dollar’s official Twitter account is @celoorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Celo Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “cUSD (Celo Dollars) are a stable asset that follows the US Dollar. With cUSD, users can share money faster, cheaper, and more easily on their mobile phones”

