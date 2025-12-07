MetisDAO (METIS) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $43.15 Million

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 7th. MetisDAO has a market cap of $43.15 million and $6.60 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MetisDAO token can now be bought for approximately $6.38 or 0.00007174 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, MetisDAO has traded down 13.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00001792 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.22 or 0.00011489 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001167 BTC.

Prom (PROM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.18 or 0.00010322 BTC.

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00003994 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 60.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000012 BTC.

MetisDAO Profile

METIS is a token. It was first traded on May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,759,934 tokens. The Reddit community for MetisDAO is https://reddit.com/r/metis_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io. MetisDAO’s official message board is www.metis.io/blog. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisl2.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metis (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Metis has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 6,759,934.342 in circulation. The last known price of Metis is 6.41145276 USD and is down -2.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 318 active market(s) with $5,579,318.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetisDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MetisDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

