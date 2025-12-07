Dynacor Group Inc. (DNG) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 9th

Dynacor Group Inc. (TSE:DNG – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 9th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 19th will be given a dividend of 0.0133 per share on Friday, December 19th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 9th.

Dynacor Group Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of TSE:DNG opened at C$4.61 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$4.53 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.62. The company has a current ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of C$193.18 million, a P/E ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 0.21. Dynacor Group has a twelve month low of C$4.00 and a twelve month high of C$6.25.

Dynacor Group (TSE:DNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$139.96 million during the quarter. Dynacor Group had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 20.08%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dynacor Group will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dynacor, with 27 years of experience, is a Canadian-based dividend-paying industrial gold ore processor. The corporation is engaged in gold production by processing ore purchased from the ASM (artisanal and small-scale mining) industry. Dynacor operates in Peru, where its management and processing teams have decades of experience working with ASM miners.

