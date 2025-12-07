ROBO Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:HTEC) Shares Down 0.7% – Time to Sell?

Shares of ROBO Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:HTEC – Get Free Report) dropped 0.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $35.84 and last traded at $35.86. Approximately 2,509 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 6,864 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.10.

ROBO Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF Trading Down 0.7%

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.79 million, a PE ratio of -10,022.36 and a beta of 1.11.

Institutional Trading of ROBO Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ROBO Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in ROBO Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:HTEC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 45,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,302,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 3.00% of ROBO Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ROBO Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF Company Profile

The Robo Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF (HTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks a proprietary index of global health care technology companies. HTEC was launched on Jun 25, 2019 and is managed by ROBO Global.

