Minera Alamos (CVE:MAI) Stock Price Down 1.1% – What’s Next?

Minera Alamos Inc. (CVE:MAI – Get Free Report) fell 1.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.43 and last traded at C$0.43. 959,110 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 1,011,942 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.44.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MAI. Desjardins lowered their price target on shares of Minera Alamos from C$1.00 to C$0.90 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 18th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Minera Alamos from C$0.65 to C$0.55 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have given a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$0.73.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of C$460.32 million, a P/E ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.24.

Minera Alamos Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold, silver, molybdenum, and copper deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Santana project consists of 9 mining claims covering an area of approximately 3,100 hectares located in the east-southeast of Hermosillo, Sonora; the Cerro de Oro project that includes an area of 6,500 hectares situated in Zacatecas, Mexico; and the La Fortuna project covering an area of approximately 6,100 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico, as well as the Los Verdes property located in the State of Sonora, Mexico.

