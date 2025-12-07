Community Capital Bancshares (OTCMKTS:ALBY) Trading Down 0.1% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Community Capital Bancshares Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALBY – Get Free Report) were down 0.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $29.81 and last traded at $29.81. Approximately 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 414 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.85.

Community Capital Bancshares Trading Down 0.1%

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.75 million, a P/E ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 0.46.

Community Capital Bancshares (OTCMKTS:ALBY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.22 million during the quarter.

Community Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Community Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for AB&T that provides various banking products and services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

