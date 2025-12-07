Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MGRUF) Trading 7.7% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MGRUF – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 7.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.33 and last traded at $4.33. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 1,943 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.02.

Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.18.

About Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust

(Get Free Report)

The Trust is a closed-end real estate investment trust, which owns a diversified portfolio of 46 retail, office and industrial income producing properties in Canada with a book value of $2.3 billion and approximately 8.2 million square feet of leasable space.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.