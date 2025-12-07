Qualigen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:QLGN) Shares Up 3.5% – Still a Buy?

Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLGN – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 3.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.66 and last traded at $2.63. 94,472 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 1,029,491 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

QLGN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Qualigen Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 11th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Qualigen Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Qualigen Therapeutics has an average rating of “Sell”.

Qualigen Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.10. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 million, a PE ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 0.24.

Qualigen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:QLGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($4.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Qualigen Therapeutics Company Profile

Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. It offers FastPack, a patent-protected rapid, onsite immunoassay testing system. The company is developing QN-302 for the treatment of pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma; QN-247, an oligonucleotide-based drug candidate to treat various nucleolin-expressing cancers, including liquid and solid tumors; QN-165, a drug candidate for the potential broad-spectrum treatment of infectious diseases, such as COVID-19; RAS-F, a small-molecule RAS oncogene protein-protein inhibitor that blocks RAS mutations and inhibits tumor formation; and selective target antigen removal system, a therapeutic device to remove circulating tumor cells, viruses, inflammation factors, and immune checkpoints.

Further Reading

