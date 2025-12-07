Verasity (VRA) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $26.27 Million

Verasity (VRA) traded down 6.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 7th. In the last seven days, Verasity has traded 7.3% higher against the dollar. Verasity has a total market cap of $26.27 million and approximately $2.11 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Verasity token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Verasity alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001124 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000002 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000039 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Verasity Token Profile

VRA uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 21st, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 98,228,872,198 tokens and its circulating supply is 93,081,247,106 tokens. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Verasity

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it.Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verasity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Verasity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verasity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.