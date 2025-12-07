Pirate Chain Hits Market Cap of $47.66 Million (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 7th. One Pirate Chain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000273 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded down 22.4% against the US dollar. Pirate Chain has a total market cap of $47.66 million and $134.03 thousand worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $347.61 or 0.00390689 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.48 or 0.00009526 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000400 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000445 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Pirate Chain Profile

Pirate Chain (CRYPTO:ARRR) is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on August 29th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 196,213,798 coins. Pirate Chain’s official website is piratechain.com. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is https://reddit.com/r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @piratechain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

