Vaulta 24-Hour Volume Tops $15.71 Million (A)

Vaulta (A) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 7th. One Vaulta coin can now be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000200 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Vaulta has traded down 11.5% against the dollar. Vaulta has a total market cap of $277.76 million and approximately $15.71 million worth of Vaulta was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Vaulta

Vaulta’s genesis date was May 11th, 2025. Vaulta’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,562,570,047 coins. The Reddit community for Vaulta is https://reddit.com/r/vaulta and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Vaulta is www.vaulta.com/resources. Vaulta’s official Twitter account is @vaulta_. Vaulta’s official website is www.vaulta.com.

Vaulta Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vaulta (A) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025. Vaulta has a current supply of 2,100,000,000 with 1,608,223,517.56 in circulation. The last known price of Vaulta is 0.18238869 USD and is up 0.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 187 active market(s) with $16,519,819.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.vaulta.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vaulta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vaulta should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vaulta using one of the exchanges listed above.

