Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) versus Paradigm Oil and Gas (OTCMKTS:PDGO) Financial Contrast

Paradigm Oil and Gas (OTCMKTS:PDGO) and Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) are both energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Paradigm Oil and Gas and Ovintiv’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paradigm Oil and Gas N/A N/A N/A Ovintiv 2.64% 12.22% 6.43%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Paradigm Oil and Gas and Ovintiv”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Paradigm Oil and Gas N/A N/A -$1.66 million N/A N/A Ovintiv $8.95 billion 1.20 $1.13 billion $0.91 46.47

Ovintiv has higher revenue and earnings than Paradigm Oil and Gas.

Volatility & Risk

Paradigm Oil and Gas has a beta of -0.25, suggesting that its stock price is 125% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ovintiv has a beta of 0.77, suggesting that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

83.8% of Ovintiv shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of Ovintiv shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Paradigm Oil and Gas and Ovintiv, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Paradigm Oil and Gas 0 0 0 0 0.00 Ovintiv 0 5 14 1 2.80

Ovintiv has a consensus price target of $51.83, suggesting a potential upside of 22.58%. Given Ovintiv’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Ovintiv is more favorable than Paradigm Oil and Gas.

Summary

Ovintiv beats Paradigm Oil and Gas on 12 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Paradigm Oil and Gas

Paradigm Oil and Gas, Inc., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of oil and gas properties. It holds interests in 4 oil and gas leases covering approximately 934 net mineral acres located in the Wichita and Navarro counties of Texas. The company is headquartered in Indian Rocks Beach, Florida.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc., together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta. In addition, the company's upstream assets comprise Bakken in northwest North Dakota, and Uinta in central Utah; and Horn River in northeast British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Encana Corporation and changed its name to Ovintiv Inc. in January 2020. Ovintiv Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

