Radio Caca (RACA) Trading Down 16.8% This Week

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 7th. Radio Caca has a market cap of $11.77 million and $2.10 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Radio Caca token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Radio Caca has traded 16.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Radio Caca alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

ApeSwap (ABONDV1) traded up 5,037,843.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63.22 or 0.00097633 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001127 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001215 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Altura (ALU) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Metahero (HERO) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Radio Caca Profile

Radio Caca (RACA) is a token. Its genesis date was May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 415,670,371,068 tokens and its circulating supply is 411,670,371,068 tokens. The official message board for Radio Caca is radiocaca.medium.com. The official website for Radio Caca is www.raca3.com. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Radio Caca

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radio Caca should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Radio Caca using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Radio Caca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Radio Caca and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.