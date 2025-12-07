TerraClassicUSD (USTC) Price Hits $0.0089 on Major Exchanges

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 11.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 7th. One TerraClassicUSD coin can now be bought for about $0.0089 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. TerraClassicUSD has a market cap of $49.51 million and $178.74 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, TerraClassicUSD has traded 47% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Cronos (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000115 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.36 or 0.00015007 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000149 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00001893 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00003854 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000149 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00002453 BTC.
- Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000259 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000024 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000074 BTC.
TerraClassicUSD Coin Profile
USTC uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 6,086,438,622 coins and its circulating supply is 5,554,306,306 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official website is www.terra-classic.money. TerraClassicUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling TerraClassicUSD
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraClassicUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TerraClassicUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
