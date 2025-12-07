1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin (NASDAQ:BCOW) Shares Up 0.2% – What’s Next?

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOW – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $11.00 and last traded at $10.9585. 6,250 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 11,056 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.94.

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin Trading Up 0.2%

The company has a market cap of $60.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.26 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.58.

About 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc operates as a holding company for PyraMax Bank, FSB that provides a range of financial services to commercial and retail customers. The company offers checking, savings, certificate of deposits, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include one- to four-family residential real estate, residential real estate construction, commercial real estate, and land development loans; commercial loans and lines of credit secured by non-real estate business assets; mortgages; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, automobile loans, and recreational vehicle loans.

