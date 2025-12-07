MicroSectors U.S. Big Banks -3X Inverse Leveraged ETNs (NYSEARCA:BNKD) Stock Price Down 0.4% – Time to Sell?

Shares of MicroSectors U.S. Big Banks -3X Inverse Leveraged ETNs (NYSEARCA:BNKD – Get Free Report) were down 0.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $11.44 and last traded at $11.44. Approximately 17 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,277 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.49.
MicroSectors U.S. Big Banks -3X Inverse Leveraged ETNs Trading Down 0.4%
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88 and a beta of -5.00.
MicroSectors U.S. Big Banks -3X Inverse Leveraged ETNs Company Profile
The MicroSectors U.S. Big Banks Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETNs (BNKD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks three times the inverse of the performance of an equal-weighted index of US large banks. BNKD was launched on Apr 5, 2019 and is issued by REX Microsectors.
