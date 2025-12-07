Kelt Exploration (OTCMKTS:KELTF) Trading Up 1.8% – Here’s Why

Kelt Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KELTF – Get Free Report) shares were up 1.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $5.84 and last traded at $5.83. Approximately 19,960 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 34,471 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.7280.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TD Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kelt Exploration in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Kelt Exploration Stock Up 1.8%

Kelt Exploration Company Profile

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.11.

(Get Free Report)

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in Western Canada. The company markets its crude oil and natural gas liquids primarily to third party. Kelt Exploration Ltd. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading

