Discovery Silver (CVE:DSV) Shares Down 7% – Here’s Why

Discovery Silver Corp. (CVE:DSV – Get Free Report) traded down 7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$1.33 and last traded at C$1.33. 392,990 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 64% from the average session volume of 239,627 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.43.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DSV shares. CIBC upped their price objective on Discovery Silver from C$8.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Friday, November 14th. Raymond James Financial raised their price objective on Discovery Silver from C$5.75 to C$6.75 in a report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Cormark boosted their target price on Discovery Silver from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Discovery Silver currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$6.05.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$644.74 million and a PE ratio of -34.35. The company has a current ratio of 5.96, a quick ratio of 18.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$1.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.33.

Discovery Silver Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of polymetallic deposits. The company's flagship property is the Cordero silver project, which covers an area of approximately 35,000 hectares located in the Chihuahua state, Mexico. It also holds option agreement to purchase 100% interest in the Puerto Rico, La Kika, Minerva, Monclova, and Santa Rosa projects in Mexico.

