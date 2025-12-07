JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JAGG) Stock Price Down 0.1% – Should You Sell?

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JAGG – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $46.86 and last traded at $46.9084. 22,940 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 236,280 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.9550.
JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.23.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Five Below and Dollar Tree Earnings Signal a Shopper Shift
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- Ulta’s Stock May Be Set for a Glow-Up—20% Upside Ahead?
- Mastering Discipline: Overcoming Emotional Challenges In Trading
- Gates Foundation Sells MSFT Stock—Should Investors Be Worried?
Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.